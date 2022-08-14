Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,721 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,344,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Innoviva Stock Up 1.9 %

Innoviva Profile

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.46. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63.

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.