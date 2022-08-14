Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEB. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Seaboard in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Seaboard in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Seaboard by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Seaboard in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Seaboard in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $4,179.52 on Friday. Seaboard Co. has a 1 year low of $3,535.57 and a 1 year high of $4,400.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.31.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $92.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.09%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.48%.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

