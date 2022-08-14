Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 84,359 Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Playtika by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Playtika by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in Playtika by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 29,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth about $157,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.46.

Shares of PLTK opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

