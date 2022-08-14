Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 61.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHIL stock opened at $183.12 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.90 and a twelve month high of $234.84. The stock has a market cap of $567.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.02.

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

