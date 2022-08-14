Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading Down 3.6%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 61,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,053,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.69 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth $260,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 171,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 88,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,470,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

