Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Trading Down 4.2%

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.30. 2,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 219,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Vita Coco Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $729.47 million and a PE ratio of 54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Vita Coco had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 327,900 shares during the last quarter. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

