VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.88.
Several analysts have commented on VZIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on VIZIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
NYSE VZIO opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -64.70, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.70. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54.
In other news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $94,830.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,178,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,285,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,133,416.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $94,830.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,178,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,054,980 shares of company stock valued at $9,626,971. Company insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VIZIO by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 502.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
