VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

Several analysts have commented on VZIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on VIZIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO Stock Performance

NYSE VZIO opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -64.70, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.70. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at VIZIO

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.17 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that VIZIO will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $94,830.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,178,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,285,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,133,416.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $94,830.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,178,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,054,980 shares of company stock valued at $9,626,971. Company insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VIZIO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VIZIO by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 502.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.