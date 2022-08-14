Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.60.

VOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Institutional Trading of Vodafone Group Public

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 6.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 22.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 287,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 53,598 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

VOD opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

