Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 35,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 188,278 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.44.
WBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11.
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
