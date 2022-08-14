Warburg Research Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €59.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €59.00 ($60.20) price target from analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.09% from the company’s current price.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €77.00 ($78.57) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of KGX stock opened at €44.00 ($44.90) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €56.00. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($83.49).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

