Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,832,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,382,000 after purchasing an additional 204,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,630,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,484,000 after purchasing an additional 161,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 151,838 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 305,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 78,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 357.3% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 89,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WRE shares. TheStreet downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

