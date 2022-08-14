Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 8,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 614,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

WEBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Weber from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Weber from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.64.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.22.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.81). Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Weber Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 376,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEBR. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Weber during the second quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weber by 133.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weber by 20.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

