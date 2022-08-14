Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $22.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 39.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WOOF. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $15.78 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

