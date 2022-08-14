Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Down 3.6 %

OTCMKTS WDOFF opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

