White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,305.98

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,305.98 and last traded at $1,298.26, with a volume of 671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,262.98.

WTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,244.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,145.22. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total value of $127,094.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,479.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,782,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 125,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,602,000 after buying an additional 73,901 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,499.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,055,000 after buying an additional 110,046 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

