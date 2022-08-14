Wilmington (LON:WIL) Sets New 12-Month High at $282.00

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 282 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.38), with a volume of 9150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277 ($3.35).

Wilmington Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 248.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 248.18. The firm has a market cap of £247.64 million and a P/E ratio of 1,762.50.

About Wilmington

Wilmington plc provides data information, training, and education services to professional markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Information & Data and Training & Education. The Information & Data division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare The Training & Education division provides compliance training and technical support comprising formal qualifications, continuing education, and mandatory training through instructor-led and self-guided formats for customers across various industries, such as financial services, accountancy, and healthcare.

