World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,187 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in World Fuel Services by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,077,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,512,000 after acquiring an additional 266,081 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in World Fuel Services by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in World Fuel Services by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 867,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after acquiring an additional 117,591 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 45.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 114,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 0.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 34.53%.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

Featured Articles

