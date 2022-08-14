Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target Cut to C$1.75

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on XEBEF. Raymond James downgraded Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.07.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Xebec Adsorption Price Performance

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.22.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.