Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) PT Lowered to C$0.85

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$0.85 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.07.

Xebec Adsorption Price Performance

Shares of XEBEF opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.22.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

