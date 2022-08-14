Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at Raymond James

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XEBEF. BMO Capital Markets cut Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.07.
Xebec Adsorption Stock Up 16.9 %
Shares of XEBEF opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.22.
Xebec Adsorption Company Profile
Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.
