Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Trading Up 11.7%

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) were up 11.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 1,850,223 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 714,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XBC shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cormark reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$1.15 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$1.75 to C$0.85 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$1.50 to C$1.15 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.59.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.42. The company has a market cap of C$106.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.57.

Xebec Adsorption ( TSE:XBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

