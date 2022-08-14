Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $477,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,675.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -84.62 and a beta of 1.48. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $20.41.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.