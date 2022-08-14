Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.40.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $477,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,675.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.1 %
Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -84.62 and a beta of 1.48. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $20.41.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.
