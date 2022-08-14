Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Down 4.8%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.27 and last traded at $48.27. 16,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 429,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XMTR. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Xometry Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average is $38.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. Xometry had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $83.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 30,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,434.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xometry news, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 30,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $1,064,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,434.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 22,715 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $795,706.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,417.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,576 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xometry by 29.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Xometry by 35.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after buying an additional 66,290 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 64.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

