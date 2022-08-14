Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Down 11.1%

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) shares traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.12 and last traded at $16.12. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

Zealand Pharma A/S Trading Down 10.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $753.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 111.04% and a negative net margin of 565.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zealand Pharma A/S

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Zealand Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ZEAL Get Rating ) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,423 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.51% of Zealand Pharma A/S worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.