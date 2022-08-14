ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Down 6.6%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.14 and last traded at $49.56. 49,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,503,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.09.

Several research firms have commented on ZIM. Bank of America downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.00.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at $604,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

