Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.44.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 8,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $117.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.43. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

