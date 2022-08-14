Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.87.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Zynga in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Zynga Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Friday. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55.
Zynga Company Profile
Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.
