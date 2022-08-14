Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.87.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Zynga in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Friday. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynga

Zynga Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 168.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 11.3% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 26,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Zynga by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Zynga by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.