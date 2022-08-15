13,030 Shares in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,561,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,433,000 after buying an additional 397,001 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,518,000 after buying an additional 222,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,168,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,249,000 after buying an additional 192,578 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 594.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 86,031 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 457,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after buying an additional 78,335 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $42.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.43. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $47.75.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.12) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,162.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.68 EPS for the current year.

SAGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

