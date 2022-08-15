13,088 Shares in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PXI stock opened at $43.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $53.05.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.