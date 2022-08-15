28,471 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.06.

V.F. Stock Down 0.1 %

V.F. stock opened at $47.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $80.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,630 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.