2,994 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,994 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,675,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 23.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after buying an additional 962,047 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 22.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,978,000 after buying an additional 770,655 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 25.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,579,000 after buying an additional 770,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $325,041.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,099,106.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $325,041.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,099,106.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,255 shares of company stock valued at $740,895. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Twilio Price Performance
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.20.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
