31,675 Shares in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 31,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 714,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,325 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at $378,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 13,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies Price Performance

HIMX opened at $7.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34.

Himax Technologies Increases Dividend

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $412.81 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 54.32%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

About Himax Technologies

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.