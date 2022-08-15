3,550 Shares in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,550 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance

SBR opened at $74.24 on Monday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $90.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.69.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 707.91% and a net margin of 95.76%. The company had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.829 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.