5,010 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $42.80 on Monday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.33.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

