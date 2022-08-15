6,020 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Alcoa Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE AA opened at $52.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.09. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

