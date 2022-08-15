6,630 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,630 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

NYSE FTV opened at $68.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.34.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

