Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Holdings Raised by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 61,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $89.29 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $109.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.31.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.