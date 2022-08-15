Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 52,341 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 139.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 40,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

KWEB stock opened at $28.61 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.24.

