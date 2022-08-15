Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.59 Million Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 122,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 25,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 22,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of STAA stock opened at $111.58 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $163.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.83.

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,751.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.