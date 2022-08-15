Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 105,273 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

NYSE:AJRD opened at $42.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $47.35.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.53 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

