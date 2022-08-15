Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Position Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Alcoa Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE AA opened at $52.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.09. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.33.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.