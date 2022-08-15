Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 36.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 34,539 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $292,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $1,198,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 286,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $38.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

