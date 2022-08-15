Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $121.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.65. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

