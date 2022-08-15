Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Summitry LLC’s Largest Position

Summitry LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 5.1% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $85,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $121.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. UBS Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

