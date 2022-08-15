Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.7% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

GOOGL opened at $121.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

