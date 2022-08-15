Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 208 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.2% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 76.6% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $121.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.65. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

