Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,040,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $121.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.65. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

