Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,782 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.9% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 10.6% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 462.2% during the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $6,229,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,622 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,915. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Cowen dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $143.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 128.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

