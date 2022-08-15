American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Position Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.59.

American Campus Communities Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at American Campus Communities

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $65.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $65.46.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,440,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Articles

