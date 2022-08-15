Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 668,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $20,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,095,000 after acquiring an additional 94,814 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,250,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,645,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,790,000 after buying an additional 265,282 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3,622.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,581,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,682,000 after buying an additional 1,539,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,041,701 shares of company stock worth $36,428,152 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock opened at $40.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s revenue was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

